In response to unprecedented economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The State Journal next week will begin publishing two print editions a week ― a midweek edition on Tuesdays and a weekend edition on Fridays.
Daily news coverage will be delivered at State-Journal.com, which has seen record traffic in the last 30 days and a surge in new subscribers as consumer preference for online news accelerates.
The State Journal, like every newspaper in the world, has seen a sharp drop in print advertising as nonessential businesses are closed and events are canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, nearly half of American newspapers had reduced their print frequency or had immediate plans to do so, according to a survey of publishers by Cribb, Greene & Cope, a newspaper brokerage firm.
“Paid advertising makes the printed newspaper viable,” said State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart. “When our advertisers’ businesses are either shut down entirely or severely restricted in their operations, daily print publication is simply not viable.”
Stewart informed his staff of the change on Thursday, noting that the reduction in print frequency allows The State Journal to avoid drastic cost-cutting actions like layoffs, furloughs and across-the-board pay cuts that many companies are implementing.
“Our newsroom will be busier than ever covering the story of our lifetimes and all of the other news that continues to occur in Frankfort and Franklin County,” Stewart said. “The sharp increase in audience at State-Journal.com shows that readers are consuming news digitally more than ever before. Reducing print frequency enables us to better serve our readers where they are ― on their smartphones, tablets and computers ― and allows our news team to focus its efforts on providing news online as it occurs.”
Print subscribers will receive the newspaper by mail on Tuesdays and Fridays, and copies will continue to be sold in sidewalk newsstands and retail outlets. Pages will be added to both weekly print editions.
The State Journal also will have bonus pages in its weekend e-edition, an electronic replica of the printed newspaper. Plans are still being finalized, but the bonus pages will include dedicated sports pages; expanded commentary; state, national and world news; and entertainment features like puzzles and comic strips that used to publish daily in print.
The newspaper also will beef up its email newsletters, an increasingly popular way for readers to stay informed on a developing story like COVID-19.
Obituaries will be published online upon receipt from funeral homes, linked prominently in the next morning’s email newsletter and published in the next print edition. If you don’t already receive our email newsletter, send an email to newsletter@state-journal.com and we’ll add you to the list. There’s no charge.
The cost of a print subscription, which includes unlimited free access to State-Journal.com, will remain the same. Subscribers are asked to continue paying their current rate to help strengthen the newspaper during the ongoing economic crisis.
Subscribers who previously paid in advance will receive the number of issues they paid for, just over a longer period. If you have subscription-related questions, email us at circulation@state-journal.com or call 502-227-4556 and choose the circulation option. A customer service representative will contact you.
“We remain committed to covering all of the news surrounding COVID-19 and how we recover as a community from this unprecedented pandemic,” Stewart said. “In these uncertain times, we are as committed as ever to serving you, and sincerely appreciate your trust and support of The State Journal.”
