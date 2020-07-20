Gov. Andy Beshear announced 258 new coronavirus cases Monday, one day after Kentucky set a record for most cases in a single day.
But with many labs not reporting on Sundays the governor expects the number of cases to rise later this week. Beshear also reported one new death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 671.
A total of 23,414 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, of 533,143 tests administered.
Currently, 542 patients are hospitalized and 114 in are in ICU. At least 6,876 victims have recovered.
The state's positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is 4.52%.
Beshear noted that the daily number of confirmed cases as well as the rolling seven-day average shows Kentucky is seeing its positivity rate jump from around 2% in mid-March to about 4% in recent weeks.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the growth in cases and the positivity rate was somewhat difficult for many to understand.
“People aren’t used to exponential growth. Sunday was our highest total by far. When you start this climb, it’s like going up Mount Everest. But we know we can control this, we’ve proven that. We know that the things we’ve recommended work,” said Stack, noting that nearly a thousand new cases were reported Sunday, by far the most cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began. “Sunday was a wake-up call. Sunday was a warning. It’s a shot across the bow.
"Our fate is collectively in Team Kentucky’s hands, whether we can adopt a simple measure like wearing a mask. If we don’t take some strong action, people will see how bad things can get in Kentucky, and believe me, we don’t want to get there.”
In an effort to blunt the growth in cases, Beshear announced a new travel advisory and a pullback on the guidance for mass gatherings.
The new travel advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas — that are reporting a positive coronavirus testing rate equal to or greater than 15%. The advisory also includes Mississippi, which is quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15%, and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
The states and territory were identified from data reported to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
“The No. 1 COVID-19 cluster cause that we’re seeing right now is travel. We know how much this is being brought back. We are asking anyone who goes to a state that has over a 15% positivity rate to quarantine for 14 days when they come back,” said Beshear. “Fifteen percent is really dangerous. We need people to change their plans because it’s a life-or-death matter for this commonwealth.”
Stack encouraged Kentuckians to avoid travel to these areas. Those who do visit the places listed and return to Kentucky are being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Officials ask those affected to avoid public places and personal contacts; to remain isolated from family members as much as possible; to follow all other "Healthy at Home" guidelines; and to check their temperature twice a day, among other recommendations.
“This is a recommendation. This is an advisory. I’m telling you what you need to do to stay safe,” said Stack. “The economic difficulties are real. The isolation this has caused for a lot of folks. Problems with deferred medical care. We’re aware of these things. They pain us. The pandemic has worsened all of them. The way we avoid many of those things is taking the steps to control our destiny, wearing those masks and socially distancing.”
Beshear also announced that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has issued a new order that pulls back on guidance covering social, non-commercial mass gatherings. On June 29, the original guidance was eased to allow for gatherings of up to 50 people. Monday’s order returns the guidance to allow only for such gatherings of 10 or fewer people. The guidance, which does not apply to weddings, restaurants, retail or other public venues, went into effect Monday at 5 p.m.
Much of the other guidance on mass gatherings remains intact, including mandates on barring sick people, requiring face coverings and social distancing, and a ban on sharing food and drinks. People hosting such gatherings also are encouraged to have the events outdoors when possible, sanitize high-touch surfaces and follow other Healthy at Home suggestions.
“We’re seeing clusters created by our backyard barbecues, our block parties, and it’s because we let our guard down. We have a lot of friends over and we know them. We figure they’re probably doing everything right,” Beshear said. “We take off our masks, we relax, we get too close, we stand around while people are grilling and we’re seeing some very difficult outcomes because of it. So much depends on us trying to stop this thing before it gets out of control.”
