Kentucky saw a small increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced there were 38 new confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus, bringing the state total to 955 confirmed cases.
Although the number is small compared to the 90-plus new cases confirmed each day in the last several days, Beshear said that doesn’t mean the virus is going away anytime soon and added that fewer labs reported cases on Sunday.
The state is predicting a peak in cases in early May, he said.
Beshear also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the state total to 45.
As of Sunday, the Franklin County Health Department had confirmed eight positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County. A ninth case reported by Beshear on Saturday had not been confirmed.
According to FCHD Director Judy Mattingly, either the health department will be notified of that additional case in the coming days, or the person who tested positive in Franklin County is a resident of another county.
Beshear said 306 people had recovered from the virus statewide and more than 18,000 had been tested as of Sunday.
To increase Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing capacity, Beshear announced more COVID-19 tests will be available to high-risk Kentuckians starting Tuesday and Wednesday.
In partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, the medical testing facility made an agreement with the state to process 2,000 tests per day as long as the supplies are available.
Beshear said the swabs needed to perform COVID-19 tests are in high demand.
High-risk people include those who are symptomatic and have been exposed to the virus, health care workers and first responders.
Beshear said the plans to roll out drive-through testing across the state have been stalled. Frankfort’s Lakeview Park became a pilot site for drive-through testing last week.
Once again, Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged Kentuckians to be strict in how they practice social distancing.
According to data projections shared by Beshear on Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Kentucky could be 13,000 or higher if people do not practice strict social distancing.
Even with strict social distancing, Kentucky’s death toll could be 2,000 people or higher.
“We cannot allow 11,000 extra people to die just because we couldn’t follow the rules,” Beshear said on Sunday.
Beshear added that if you do leave your home to go to the store or for a walk around the block, stay 6 feet away from others at all times.
Having parties where everyone stays 6 feet apart “doesn’t work,” Beshear added.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises Americans to wear a homemade mask when in public, Stack urged Kentuckians to not let that distract them from the need for social distancing.
Stack said cloth masks have the potential to limit the spread of COVID-19, but social distancing and frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water are the most effective ways to avoid the virus.
For more information on COVID-19, visit frankfortema.org and kycovid19.ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.