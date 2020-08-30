The spread of the coronavirus continued to accelerate slowly in Kentucky on Saturday, with 825 new cases, the fourth largest daily number of the pandemic, and creating its third highest seven-day total. The number of cases has increased every day since Monday, a day when numbers are usually low.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 659. It has increased nine days of the last 10, and the only decrease was 1.
“Thankfully, our positivity rate is still below five at 4.59%,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release, referring to the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the last seven days. For all but one day of the last week, it has been below 5%, a key threshold in suppressing the virus.
Beshear said, “Please do your part, live for your fellow human being, and understand that we are all connected and that your decisions truly matter.”
The release reported 145 new cases in among Kentuckians 18 and younger, 15 of them age 5 or younger, including two eight months old.
Three more deaths were reported, all from Lincoln County: an 86-year-old woman and men 81 and 94. “That’s one county grieving three losses of its own,” Beshear said. “That’s three more families who are suffering during this time.”
Health Commissioner Steven Stack looked ahead to an unusual Kentucky Derby Week. “Now is the time to consider how you will celebrate Oaks, Derby and Labor Day in a way that allows you to share time with others while respecting the required masking and social distancing protocols,” he said.
“As you may recall, as the number of new cases was leveling off months ago, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July resulted in celebrations and mingling. A noticeable spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases followed. Then, the mask mandate went into effect and Kentuckians took extra care in social distancing and avoiding visits to other states known as ‘hot spots.’ This successfully plateaued our new weekly cases.”
Stack, a physician, warned, “If the running of the Oaks, the Kentucky Derby and Labor Day activities reflect other summer holidays, though, cases will spike again and Kentucky will have a setback to the progress we have made by working together. Please, let’s show we can learn from the other holidays. Let’s not slip and lose progress against our fight against the coronavirus.”
Eighty of the state's 120 counties had a new case Saturday. Counties reporting more than five were Jefferson, 263; Warren, 65; Fayette, 49; Todd, 29; Madison, 26; Boone, 14; Hardin, 14; Pike, 14; McCracken, 13; Lewis, 12; Pulaski, 12; Jessamine, 11; Bath, Daviess, Kenton and Monroe, 9 each; Bell, Boyd, Campbell, Hopkins, Logan and Montgomery, 8 each; Christian, Harlan, Jackson, Laurel and Oldham, 7 each; Barren, Green, Hart, Nelson, Rowan and Shelby, 6 each.
