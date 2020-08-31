Editor's note: This story was updated Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. to reflect new COVID-19 numbers released by the state.
Kentucky State University has had four students test positive for COVID-19, according to the state's website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
The report, which was updated Monday, said one case is active and the other three students have recovered.
Kentucky State's website, kysu.edu/covid19, was last updated on Thursday. It says there have been two students and four employees who have tested positive.
The state's website lists just one positive case among KSU employees.
On. Aug. 20, the university closed its campus to all noninstructional in-person events until further notice.
KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II released a statement about the campus closure after a video surfaced from a comedy show on campus Aug. 19. Not everyone in the video was wearing a face mask, and the crowd didn't appear to be practicing social distancing.
Last week was “Be Thoro, COVID-19 Safety Week, Breds Against the Spread" at the school. Testing was available to all students on Tuesday and to all employees on Thursday who were not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
