Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during his daily briefing at the Capitol on Sunday. (Photo via Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook page)

Kentucky saw its highest number of positive COVID-19 tests Sunday with 273. That brings the state's total to 2,960.

"We believe we have significantly more," Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing at the Capitol Sunday. "We’re not in the 14 days that we talk about in decreasing number of cases under the White House guidelines. We’re still in the midst of that spike."

No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

The governor on Saturday announced nine new cases in Franklin County, but the Franklin County Health Department (FCHD) could confirm just one new case — a 46-year-old woman who is self-isolating. 

On Sunday, Brittany Parker, deputy director of FCHD, said the department was still working to confirm the other eight cases.

“We can assume these cases (reported by Beshear) are from the drive-through testing event with Kroger earlier in the week — not (including) Friday’s event,” she said.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing was available at Lakeview Park this past week to those who exhibited signs and symptoms of the virus.

"It could be they tested positive at the Lakeview Park site, but could be from another county," Mayor Bill May said Saturday evening.

The total number of cases confirmed in the county by the FCHD as of Sunday evening is 11, however the Kentucky Department of Health's website is reporting 13 cases. Nine of the county's COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The total number of tests conducted in the state is 32,319. Of the total number of patients who have tested positive with COVID-19 — 2,960 — 1,022 of those people have recovered, or 34.5%.

Beshear announced four additional deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll in the state to 148, or 5% of confirmed cases. The latest deaths were an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 61-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 94-year-old woman from Hopkins County and a 93-year-old woman from Graves County.

New drive-through testing sites will open Tuesday in Paducah, Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville. Those with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath — can sign up to be tested at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

