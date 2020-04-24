Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
That is the highest one-day total of new cases in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to 3,779 since the outbreak began.
Beshear said there was one new confirmed case in Franklin County, but Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Jackson said the department has no information about a new case.
"Part of that is we're testing more in long-term care facilities," Beshear said of the single-day surge in confirmed cases statewide.
Long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the virus. As of Friday, 578 residents and 268 staff members at these facilities had tested positive, and 91 had died.
Beshear said 61 long-term facilities across the state have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Beshear announced nine new deaths Friday for a total of 200.
There have been 1,341 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky, leaving 2,438 active cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.