Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

That is the highest one-day total of new cases in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to 3,779 since the outbreak began. 

Beshear said there was one new confirmed case in Franklin County, but Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Jackson said the department has no information about a new case.

"Part of that is we're testing more in long-term care facilities," Beshear said of the single-day surge in confirmed cases statewide. 

Long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the virus. As of Friday, 578 residents and 268 staff members at these facilities had tested positive, and 91 had died.

Beshear said 61 long-term facilities across the state have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Beshear announced nine new deaths Friday for a total of 200.

There have been 1,341 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky, leaving 2,438 active cases.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription