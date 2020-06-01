confirmedcasesmap June 1.png

The number of Kentuckians diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 10,000 on Monday.

According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the state had 131 new confirmed cases on Sunday and 214 new cases on Monday. Eight new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Monday and none on Sunday.

The state has seen 10,046 cases and 439 deaths since the outbreak began.

“We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for public health.

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.

The Franklin County Health Department announced on Monday there are now 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 43 active cases and 21 victims having recovered.

As of Monday afternoon, no one has died due to COVID-19 complications in Franklin County.

