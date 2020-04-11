COVID-19 is a global pandemic, but its impact is profoundly local.
Every business in this community has been confronted with hard decisions in the past 30 days. Some have closed entirely. Many have suspended operations — by government order or voluntarily. Nearly all have made major changes to the ways they serve customers.
The State Journal made its own hard decision this week — to publish two printed editions each week instead of five.
We will be busier than ever keeping you informed at State-Journal.com, but the printed newspaper — an expensive undertaking between the cost of producing and delivering — is driven by the volume of advertising placed by businesses in this community. And for the foreseeable future, that advertising will be severely diminished.
The State Journal is not alone. At last count midweek, more than 1,000 newspapers in this country had reduced their print publication days, terminated or furloughed employees, cut employee compensation across the board, or done some combination of all. We chose reduced print frequency as a strategy for keeping our journalists and support staff gainfully employed and compensated and serving you around the clock at State-Journal.com, which saw a record number of readers in March and is on track to break that record in April.
It is ironic that readership has increased in recent weeks as overall revenue has declined. Subscriptions, especially to our website, have surged as readers hunger for localized information related to COVID-19. Thank you.
We are certainly grateful for every such positive thing we can report, and it bodes well for the future. But to preserve this institution for the long haul, we must be decisive and assertive in dealing with the present.
Along with the SJ, all Frankfort businesses need your support. Whenever you safely can, we hope everyone will support local businesses. We hope that, when coming out of the current crisis, residents will continue to keep our local businesses top of mind. You are supporting your family, friends and neighbors when you do.
We at the newspaper need your support, too. Please read us, subscribe and spend money with our advertisers.
In return, we remain dedicated to bringing coverage of Frankfort and Franklin County that you’ll never get anywhere else.
I’ll do my best to address your pressing questions here.
Will you charge me less for my subscription? If you prepaid for your subscription, you will receive the same number of editions you paid for, just over a longer period. For example, if you paid us in late March for three months of delivery from April to June, you paid us for roughly 65 issues of the newspaper. You’ll still get those 65 issues, but over roughly six months instead of three.
If you pay month to month, we ask that you continue paying your current rate — or even consider our “We Support Community Journalism” premium rate — to help us meet our vital civic mission of keeping the community informed. If you use our website and other digital offerings, you’ll get more news than ever, just not as often in a printed format.
Is the change permanent? This was an urgent and direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related shutdown of the local economy. On the other side of this economic crisis, we will reevaluate the way we serve you in print. All along the way, we will work harder than ever to serve you 24-7 online and twice a week in print. It’s impossible to know at this time the shape and length of the economic recovery when the health emergency has passed. In short, we will be adaptive.
Have you sought government or other external support? Our application was among the first submitted last week for the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the most recent federal stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. The program consists of forgivable loans to keep small businesses afloat and employees on the payroll. Like hundreds of thousands of other small businesses in this country, we eagerly await word on our application.
We were also blessed to be announced this week as the recipient of a $5,000 grant from Facebook to support our reporting on COVID-19. That money will directly support our journalists as they work to deepen our readers’ understanding of the pandemic and its many societal and economic impacts.
Will you enhance your digital offerings? Yes. The quickest and most visible will be a major expansion of our weekend e-edition. Normally an exact replica of the print edition, the digital edition will contain many more pages than the weekend print edition. If, like me, you long for the old days of “thick” Sunday newspapers, we think you’ll like our weekend e-edition, which we’ll load up with local news and commentary and restore some sports coverage that was necessarily curtailed by COVID-19. Every print subscriber gets unfettered access to State-Journal.com, including the e-edition and no limit on the number of articles you read.
What can I do to help? If you don’t already subscribe, please do. If you own or manage a business, consider using our print and digital products to reach the roughly three-fourths of adult consumers in Frankfort and Franklin County who regularly read us. And we can even help you reach the other fourth with an array of digital marketing solutions — from building or managing your website to a targeted email program that gets your message in front of the people most likely to purchase your goods or services.
What if I have questions you haven’t answered here? I want to hear from you. Email me at steve.stewart@state-journal.com or call 502-209-6994. We’re working remotely these days to do our part in social distancing, so I might not immediately pick up the call, but I will get back to you in short order.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.