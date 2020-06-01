Thai Smile is currently open Monday through Friday, but the restaurant is plenty busy on Saturday.

For the past three weekends, the restaurant has given away free meals from noon-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and plans are to continue doing that until sometime in July.

“Because this is a tough time for all businesses, and we have a soft heart for our customers,” said Thai Smile’s Supat Pornpussaranon. “One day we decided to give back to the community.

“In Thailand, food is given away to people who need it. A lot of people have no money, so this is a good thing. It makes people happy.”

Thai Smile is open during the week for takeout orders. Its dining room has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant has also provided meals three times for health care workers at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, and this past weekend it gave 45 meals to the Simon House.

For its generosity, Thai Smile has been named this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.

“It’s just one meal a week, but it makes people happy,” Pornpussaranon said. “We’ve had people lined up to the liquor store,” referring to neighboring Red Dot Liquor in Century Plaza shopping center off U.S. 127 South.

The meal consists of an entrée, a drink and a snack, such as a bag of chips, and anyone can receive a meal regardless of ability to pay. People have to be in line by 12:30 p.m. to receive a free meal.

Pornpussaranon said it took some time for people to get used to the giveaway.

“This was something they hadn’t seen before,” he said. “The first week they were so shy. They didn’t know what to do. There were six or seven cars here early, but it was 11:50 before they started lining up. The second week they were lining up at 11:25.”

In addition to meals, Thai Smile is giving away face masks to customers with their meals if they ask.

The restaurant has given away 700 masks and has ordered another 750 from Thailand.

All this has been done at no charge to the community.

“We want to keep people happy,” Pornpussaranon said. “Sometimes money is not important.”

