Frankfort’s newly formed group “The Joy Makers” took to the streets Saturday to spread some happiness.
A caravan of nine cars decorated with streamers and balloons drove through neighborhoods on the east and west side, downtown, past the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion, honking their horns and waving encouraging signs.
“We called ourselves ‘The Joy Makers,'” Staci Taylor said.
The group consisted of Pamela, Mallory and Whitney Sewell, Jeff and Debbie Brewer, Julia King, Tish Smith, April and Alysa Deaton, Lori and Sydney Mefford, Christie Thompson, Peyton and Chris Foley, and Taylor with her two daughters, Noelle and Raegen.
“We all decided that we wanted to do something to cheer people up during this pandemic,” Taylor said. “People are sad, confused, mad, scared, and we just wanted to tell them they were loved and that God loved them.”
As they drove through neighborhoods, they waved, honked and played happy music. They also drove past elderly at Ashwood Place and Emily Apartments.
“We all need positivity,” Sewell said. “As we wanted to bless others (Saturday), we all got blessed. It was awesome. My heart was full. I loved seeing everyone’s reaction of all ages.”
Taylor said the group plans to have another joy parade soon.
“We hope we blessed others,” Taylor said. “We were blessed by seeing people smile.”
