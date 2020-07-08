The Franklin County Health Department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 152 since the pandemic began.
Broken down by gender, 80 females have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, and 72 males have tested positive.
With no new deaths Wednesday, the county's total remains at five.
Of the 152 cases, 42 are active, 105 people have recovered, and there have been five deaths. Two of the cases had positive antibody tests.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state now has 17,919 cases of COVID-19, with 402 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday.
There were also six new deaths, bringing the state's total to 608.
“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” Beshear said in a press release Wednesday.
“Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”
Beshear will hold press briefings Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. both days.
