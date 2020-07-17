071720_Franklin Co. COVID-19 cases@2x.jpg

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Franklin County Health Department on Friday, capping off a week that saw 18 confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic began, 178 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus.

Currently, 29 cases are active and 143 people have recovered.

Forty-seven of the cases were long-term care residents, and 24 have been long-term care facility staff members.

On Thursday, an 83-year-old woman became the sixth death attributed to COVID-19 locally.

At a press briefing at the Capitol on Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 522 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths across the state. A total of 21,605 Kentuckians have tested positive and 522,267 tests have been administered since the pandemic began. At least 6,772 have recovered from the virus, and 658 people have died.

