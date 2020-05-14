Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that a travel ban he ordered to combat the spread of COVID-19 will expire on Friday, May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
"It was important when we had it, and it flattened the curve," Beshear said, "and if you plan to travel, we ask you be careful about where you go."
May 22 will also be the day that groups of 10 people or fewer may gather, with Beshear moving the date up by three days.
"This is the Friday before Memorial Day, and we know what people want to do," Beshear said. "We're trying to get the best results."
The guidelines for gatherings of 10 people or fewer are: remain 6 feet away from people who are not part of your household; do not share food, drink, plates, napkins or utensils; don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth while in a group; if you get closer than 6 feet to someone not in your household, wear a mask; and the gatherings should take place outside if possible.
People who are 65 and older or who have underlying health issues are asked to avoid any gatherings.
In other news Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gave an update on the Team Kentucky Fund.
An application for funds will be online Friday at 8 a.m. at teamkyfund.ky.gov. Eligible for the funds are those who have lost their jobs or those who have seen a reduction in their income of 50% or more because of COVID-19.
The funds will be provided in the form of vouchers and can be used to pay for rent, mortgage, electricity, gas, water food and groceries. There's a limit of $1,000 per household.
Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky had 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,225 confirmed cases statewide since the pandemic began.
There were two new deaths for a statewide total of 328 deaths.
The state has seen 2,712 people recover from COVID-19, and a total of 121,246 tests have been administered.
