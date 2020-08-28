KSU academic logo

Kentucky State University has had two students test positive for COVID-19.

The information was posted on the school's website, kysu.edu/covid19. The state's website, kycovid19.ky.gov, says both cases are active.

The KSU site also reports four university employees have tested positive for the virus.

Last week the university closed its campus to all noninstructional in-person events until further notice.

KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II released a statement about the campus closure after a video surfaced from a comedy show on campus last Wednesday. Not everyone in the video was wearing a face mask, and the crowd didn't appear to be practicing social distancing.

This week has been “Be Thoro, COVID-19 Safety Week, Breds Against the Spread" at the school. Testing was available to all students on Tuesday and to all employees on Thursday who were not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

