Two more Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, 11 have recovered. Local health department officials made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

“We really want to commend our Franklin County residents for helping to mitigate that disease and keeping the numbers low,” said Brittany Parker, public health deputy director.

There are a few options for those needing COVID-19 testing in the county. First Care and Urgent Care clinics are providing testing and customers are asked to call ahead. Other health care providers may also be conducting the tests.

Debbie Bell, health education coordinator and Franklin County MAPP coordinator with FCHD, also gave an update regarding face masks that state officials encourage people to wear in public.

“Masks are definitely going to be the new thing of the season,” she said. “We recommend that anyone and everyone circulating in general public wear one.”

Kentuckians are asked to wear cloth masks in order to leave the surgical and N-95 masks for health care workers and first responders.

While facial coverings are not required, Gov. Andy Beshear has urged residents to wear them starting Monday, May 11.

“This is not an order,” Bell explained, adding that businesses can turn away customers for not wearing face masks.

“We are hoping our community will keep being good neighbors and work to be a part of the solution to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Anyone with cloth masks to donate can contact the health department at 502-564-4269 or 502-564-7647 for distribution.

