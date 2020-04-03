Franklin County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by two on Friday.
A 65-year-old man and 37-year-old woman are the seventh and eighth confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker.
The man has been hospitalized, while the woman is self-isolated at home.
Parker said two of Franklin County’s eight confirmed cases have made a full recovery.
On Friday, Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases grew by 90 to 831, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily COVID-19 press conference.
Six more Kentuckians died due to complications from the virus, bringing Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll to 38.
Beshear once again expressed the importance of social distancing and how hard he’s working to secure all the supplies needed to make sure every Kentuckian receives the care they need if they become ill.
Right now, Kentucky has 18,500 hospital beds. Beshear said with the plan to open field hospitals across the state, the hospital bed count has the potential to grow to 25,000.
Mayor Bill May told The State Journal there are currently no plans for a field hospital in Frankfort, but the issue has been discussed and preparations have been made if one is needed.
May said a surge in cases this month is anticipated.
As for personal protection equipment, May said all city personnel have enough at this time.
Beshear said he’s working to secure more PPE and is asking the public for help. PPE donations can now be dropped off at every Kentucky State Police post in the state.
KSP Post 12 in Frankfort is located at 1250 Louisville Road.
PPE includes surgical masks, sterile gloves, N95 masks, face shields and more.
Frankfort’s ventilator supply was also not a major concern as of Friday.
“While that is a question best answered by our hospital, we have been advised that ventilators are available and are in place if needed,” May said. “We cannot predict the number of cases we will have in Frankfort. And, I want to emphasize again, the need for social distancing and hand washing and all the other suggested protective measures.
“Social distancing is very important and will save lives. We really need the public to work with us on keeping 6 feet apart to help stop the spread of this disease. Slowing the spread will buy valuable time in developing a vaccine.”
According to data projections shared by Beshear on Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Kentucky could be 13,000 or higher if people do not practice strict social distancing.
Even with strict social distancing, Kentucky’s death toll could be 2,000 people or higher.
May said a local relief fund is in the works for Frankfort.
May said he’s also been talking with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., about ways to help local businesses and their employees struggling during this time.
For more information about COVID-19, visit frankfortema.org or kycovid19.ky.gov
