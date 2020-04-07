Among all the COVID-19 chaos, who is advocating for Franklin County in Washington, D.C.?
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., told The State Journal on Tuesday that he and his staff have been speaking with the city, county, Kentucky State University and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce about the current economic crisis.
“We’re on top of things in Frankfort, and we just want to make sure people understand services are available,” Barr said.
On the economic side, Barr has voted in favor of federal aid packages designed to keep businesses from going bankrupt and employees paid.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which will include direct payments to families, passed on March 27.
“The federal response to this very unforeseen situation has been extremely aggressive and robust,” Barr said.
The $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package is providing $1,200 per adult and $500 per child for households making up to $75,000, $150 billion for local and state governments, a $367 billion loan and grant program for small businesses and more.
Barr, who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said he worked on getting $500 billion into an exchange stabilization fund so the U.S. Department of the Treasury, with the Federal Reserve, can create emergency lending through the commercial banking system to medium and large industries.
“Sixty-eight million Americans work for large businesses, and airlines are an example of that,” Barr said. “But there’s Toyota, Ford and we’ve got lots of big businesses in Kentucky where employees are also disrupted by this.”
For small businesses, the paycheck protection program is where small businesses can apply for a forgivable loan through the Small Business Administration.
Businesses can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through SBA-approved banks.
Although Barr is enthusiastic about this program, he does concede that it has hit a few snags.
Barr said he hasn’t received any phone calls from any Frankfort banks having issues, but there are several banks that have reached out to him that are still waiting for their credentials so they can start processing applications for the forgivable loan program.
“It’s frustrating that the onboarding of the new lenders has been uneven,” Barr said. “We’re working with our banks through the Department of Treasury and the SBA to get them approved.”
Barr said any financial institution having issues in Frankfort should call his district office at 859-219-1366.
When asked if he would support another federal stimulus package, Barr said, “I might support it, but I think we need to take a deep breath right now, and we need to focus on implementing (the CARES Act).”
A few hours later, Barr released a written statement backing expansion of the Payroll Protection Program.
“Despite this massive and rapid investment in small businesses, and because of growing demand for the program, additional funding and enhancements are required to help small employers keep their workers on the payroll through the duration of the pandemic-related shutdown of the U.S. economy," he said "That is why I am joining House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in supporting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s impending request to Congress for increased funding to the PPP. No eligible small business or employee should be left behind simply due to an arbitrary shortage of appropriations."
In the same statement, Barr said he had asked Mnuchin to establish a liquidity facility to "provide immediate funding to participating lenders so they can continue to originate PPP loans without negatively impacting their leverage ratios and before the Small Business Administration (SBA) begins to purchase these loans from lenders seven weeks from now."
One major issue facing health care facilities as well as state and local governments is the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, surgical masks and surgical gowns.
In the last several COVID-19 update press conferences held by Gov. Andy Beshear, he has called on Kentuckians to donate any extra PPE they have so it can go to protect health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Beshear said he is working daily to secure more shipments of PPE and ventilators for Kentucky hospitals, but the federal government has outbid the state or taken away these items from the state right before they are set to ship.
Barr said that assessment of the situation is a “mischaracterization.”
Barr said as soon as he was made aware of the issues, he investigated the accusation for the state and asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “direct questions” about the situation.
“But what we've come to discover is that, in fact, FEMA has not used the Defense Production Act,” Barr said. “The president has not used the Defense Production Act to literally do what has been alleged, which is to steal from the state or to divert from the state.”
Barr said the strategic national stockpile is being depleted rapidly, so President Donald Trump has used the Defense Production Act to allow companies like Honeywell and Hanes to produce more PPE.
“And while the federal government is not literally using the Defense Production Act to take 100% of it, FEMA is a large purchaser of it within the supply chain,” Barr added. “It's not that they're taking PPE away from the state; it's just that FEMA itself, to resupply the strategic national stockpile, is a large purchaser of it.”
Barr described it as a “supply and demand” challenge.
The New York Times reports that FEMA is using the national stockpile to give aid to states being hit hard by the virus right now, like New York.
Barr said he’s encouraging private PPE suppliers to work directly with hospitals. The shortage in PPE has forced health care facilities to get creative in how they ration and preserve supplies.
One way they’re able to do this, Barr said, is by expanding telehealth so fewer health care workers are having to come in direct contact with a patient who may be infected with COVID-19.
Another issue facing states is the lack of COVID-19 test kits.
Barr said there are many things that go into testing for COVID-19.
At first, it could take several days for COVID-19 test results to come back, but Barr said that technology is changing and he’s working on securing rapid testing for Kentucky.
Beginning this week, Kentucky will receive a shipment of 15 rapid COVID-19 testing machines from Abbott Labs, according to Barr. These machines can provide results within 15 minutes.
Although these machines are a step in the right direction, Barr said securing more testing supplies is still a challenge.
Barr believes everyone at the local, state and federal level is working hard to make sure everyone's needs are met during this unprecedented crisis.
“We need to put politics aside and we all need to come together and cooperate and I see that cooperation,” Barr said. “I see the cooperation between the federal, state and local level. I see the cooperation across party aisle. I think it's very unproductive for anyone to be politicizing this issue at all at this time.
“I've been appreciative of the work that I've been doing with President Trump, and I've also been appreciative of the cooperation that I've had with Gov. Beshear.”
Barr will be having a Teletown Hall to give an update on the federal response to COVID-19 from 5:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
Sixth Congressional District residents can call in to the Teletown Hall at 877-229-8493 using PIN 1101018.
