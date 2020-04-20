Instead of being utilized as the football team’s indoor practice facility, it is now a 400-bed facility that, if needed, will be used by UK HealthCare to deal with a potential surge in patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“As the state's largest health care provider for advanced sub-specialty and critical care, it is crucial we are prepared for any scenario to ensure that we can meet the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said UK Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Mark F. Newman. “This means coordinating with state and local health care officials in an emergency preparedness plan — a plan that contemplates and prepares for the worst-case scenario — a surge in COVID-19 patients.”
University and UK HealthCare officials have been working for weeks to map scenarios to handle patient care needs across the region. They partnered with local officials, Lexington hospitals, state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Gov. Andy Beshear to address how and where patients would be cared for if there is a surge of patients due to the pandemic.
“In a few weeks, UK has a 400-bed field hospital up and ready to go,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We know a surge of coronavirus cases is coming and, thanks to UK, we’ve taken a huge step forward in readiness.”
The 125,000 square feet of flooring has been laid over the synthetic turf. Partitioned rooms with heavy-duty cots, nurses’ stations, showers and sanitization areas, and a nebulizing station to aid patients with breathing trouble, are included in the facility.
“Preparedness is vital,” Newman said. “Waiting until a field hospital is needed is too late. If additional capacity is needed and we aren't prepared, the effect on patients could be catastrophic.”
UK Athletics also played a role in converting the facility, which is located on UK’s south campus near Kroger Field.
“While this crisis has been so difficult for so many, it’s been an incredible thing to see our university and state come together in the face of it,” said UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. “For us as an athletics department, we were eager to play a small role by making Nutter Field House available for UK HealthCare to continue its work on the front lines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that the space is never needed, but we are proud to do whatever we can to help.”
Training of patient care staff is expected to begin in the next few days.
