It was almost two years ago that Ronnette Conway saw a need in the community and a way to meet it.
“Actually, it was because I got custody of my 5-week-old granddaughter, unexpectedly really, and I didn’t have anything I needed,” she said.
So Conway reached out to her friends on Facebook, who in turned reach out to their friends.
“It was just a big circle that cycled around to people that knew me and my friends, and it reached people that I don’t even know,” she said.
That gave Conway the idea to start Love and Blessings, a Facebook group that provides items to those in need.
For that, Conway is this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“This group was created to help anybody in need of anything that we are capable of helping with,” she said, “and we put our hearts and souls into it and with lots of love.”
The group gives away, among other things, food, hygiene items, clothes, toys and household items, and they are posted on the group’s Facebook page.
“Everything on there is free,” Conway said.
Love and Blessings helps people of all ages.
“We planned an Easter egg hunt, and then the pandemic hit,” Conway said. “We fixed 196 Easter baskets to distribute in the community over Easter weekend.
“For Thanksgiving and Christmas we donated 68 food baskets with all the trimmings.”
Conway is the owner/administrator of the group, and Diane Doss, Ashley Gill, Melanie Cummins and Millie Reed are administrators.
Of the group, four work full time and one is retired.
“We collect all year long,” Conway said. “If I’m out I might see something on sale we might use. We have a building we can keep stuff in and save it.
“We get calls after someone has had a garage sale to donate their stuff, or when they clean out their house.”
Conway’s husband, Mark, picks up donations.
“We don’t ask questions,” Conway said. “If you reach out, you don’t have to explain yourself. If someone takes something they could afford, that’s on them.
“We connect on Facebook. If there’s something they need help with they’ll message us.”
Someone recently donated a 40-inch television to Love and Blessings that will be raffled off. People can also donate cash and gift cards.
“We love gift cards because people can get whatever they need,” Conway said.
She said requests have increased since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“The last four months, people have been hit pretty hard,” Conway said. “Some are asking for food, some are fighting their unemployment.
“The last four months we’ve been hit hard with snacks, stuff kids like to eat.”
But the group is happy to help.
“We love it,” Conway said. “It’s something that has been on my heart. With a food box delivery, sometimes we take a blessing box, just odds and ends like candles, random stuff for the home.
“The last two months, to help parents, we’ve made boxes for kids with coloring books, crayons, chalk. The kids get excited, and to see their faces light up, there’s nothing like it.”
Sometimes help comes in the form of action.
“I got a call at 10:30 the other night from someone reaching out,” Conway said. “They needed someone to pick up their medicine at Walgreen’s that had been there for two days. That was a first for me, but he needed his medicine, and I went and got it.
“There’s so much need in the community and to make a difference to people, it feels good with all the ugliness out there in the world.”
