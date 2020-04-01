For many seniors in Franklin County, the Capital City Activity Center is a lifeline.
Now that COVID-19 has closed Frankfort’s senior center down until further notice, Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Dianna Rogers has been working hard to make sure the essential needs of seniors are being met. For her efforts, Rogers has been selected by The State Journal as this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“We’re really focusing on the food end,” Rogers said.
Senior centers across the state have been forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect seniors from getting sick since people over 60 are at a higher risk of experiencing deadly complications from the highly contagious respiratory virus.
Rogers, 63, has been working at the center for 13 years. When the center is open, a major part of her job is managing the food pantry and preparing grocery bags for roughly 200 people on Thursdays for pickup.
“People are really missing it,” Rogers said.
Since the center closed, Rogers and a team of volunteers are calling and checking in on 550 seniors a week. Rogers said many are lonely, scared, worried and bored. They miss their friends and the meals the senior center provides five days a week.
To help ease some of their worries, the center is continuing to provide meals and groceries for those who need it. Right now, Rogers said roughly 170 hot meals are being picked up or delivered daily, five days a week, and she prepares 18 to 20 grocery bags from the center’s food pantry weekly.
Rogers said the center currently has plenty of volunteers helping deliver and prepare meals, but the center’s food pantry is beginning to run low on some staples due to a lack of supplies in local grocery stores.
Just this week, Rogers ran out of peanut butter. She said peanut butter, crackers, soup and beef stew are items the pantry really needs.
Gift cards to Kroger and Walmart and monetary donations marked for outreach are also needed. Rogers said she often gives Kroger gift cards to seniors in need of gas money to make it to an out-of-town doctor’s appointment.
As for frozen food items, Rogers said the center is still able to pick up frozen food donations from its usual donors, but since the number of food pantry pickups has shrunk due to the shutdown, the freezers are overflowing.
To solve the space issue, Rogers has been made it possible for the center to donate the extra food to other nonprofits in need.
“We don’t waste food,” Rogers said, adding that ACCESS Men's Shelter and Soup Kitchen Executive Director James Barnett has already picked up several truckloads of frozen food items from the center. He's also helping distribute the extra food.
“It’s great to have these agencies working together,” Rogers said.
Rogers joined the center a few months after she retired after working for the City of Frankfort in the building and zoning codes office for 30 years. She saw the advertisement for an outreach coordinator at the center in The State Journal and applied.
“It’s been wonderful,” Rogers said. “It's a really good job.”
Rogers said she loves the other staff and volunteers at the center and her work is a rewarding experience whether it's making sure someone has enough food to eat or helping a senior understand a bill.
Rogers, a lifelong Frankfort resident, says the community is very generous and must have a soft spot for seniors and children because anytime there’s a need she can make a phone call and someone will make sure whatever the center or a senior needs is taken care of.
The COVID-19 crisis has made her realize how important her work and the senior center’s purpose are.
“It’s made me realize how isolated a senior can feel,” she said. “This is their home. They need this place.”
Rogers said if the community wants to help with either food, gift card or monetary donations to please call the Capital City Activity Center at 502-223-5794 to arrange a time for no-contact drop off.
Monetary donations can also be made online at frankfortkyseniors.org.
Seniors in need of meals can also call the center to make arrangements for pickup.
