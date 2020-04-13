The Capital City Activity Center is normally a busy place, offering recreational, educational and wellness activities for people 50 and older.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the center is closed until Gov. Andy Beshear says it can reopen, but it’s still taking care of its members.
Members of the staff are cooking lunch Monday through Friday. The meals are delivered to seniors or are available for pickup at the center at 222 Medical Heights Drive.
Those who want to pick up a meal must call the center at 502-223-5794 a day before to reserve a meal for the next business day. The meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
“The number is inching up every day,” Marchele Jenkins, executive director, said. “This week we’ve started cooking for 225. I have a feeling before this is over, we’ll be delivering 300 meals a day. We’re not there yet. We’re right at 200, but it’s been going up.”
Jenkins has been selected as this week’s Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
She has been the executive director for seven years, during which the center has undergone considerable growth, and she’s quick to share the success.
“It’s nothing like that when I first started,” she said about the center. “I felt it could be so much more than what it was. I had the vision, but my staff has been awesome. They really got behind me, and we’ve never looked back.
“It’s a group effort. When I do articles like this, I want people to know that what we do takes all of us.”
And with the center closed, that’s meant some changes for the staff.
“We’re all doing things we weren’t doing in our typical daily activities,” Jenkins said. “Everyone is doing something that’s a little bit different than what they did in a normal day. We have such a strong staff, and we’re not turning away people that need to be fed.”
Before the pandemic, an average of 150-200 people a day visited the center.
“Every Thursday we had over 300,” Jenkins said. “That’s when we had our helping hands food pantry, but that (the food pantry) has been suspended until this craziness is over.”
The center does have an emergency food pantry for people 60 and older. For more information about the emergency food pantry, people should call Dianna Rogers, the center’s outreach coordinator, at the center at 502-223-5794.
In addition to providing food, the center is also offering support.
“We’re calling all 550 of our members every week,” Jenkins said. “My staff, our board members, they have a list, and myself, we’re calling to stay in touch and see if they need anything.
“I know everybody is missing it. It’s a second home, it’s family, and that’s why it’s so important to have that weekly contact with our members. When we first started calling, they said they didn’t need anything. I think they were shocked we called, and the calls were real quick.
“Now some of them want to talk longer because they don’t have a lot of other people to talk to, and they’re letting us know if they need anything.”
To that end, goody bags will be delivered once a month this month and in May to people receiving home-delivered meals.
The goody bags will contain items such as hygiene products, crossword puzzle books, word search books and snacks.
The items for the goody bags were donated by Mike and Kim Dudgeon, who both serve as volunteer drivers.
“That’s been a huge help,” Jenkins said. “That’s the way this community is. It always steps up, and someone comes out to help us. We’ve never had a need for drivers. People have come out to help, and we haven’t missed a beat.”
That was key for Pam Moore, nutrition coordinator at the center.
“I’m running nine different routes,” Moore said. “We have three salaried drivers and 10 total volunteers.
“The biggest thing was getting enough drivers, but we’ve been so lucky. We’ve had a so many step up, and we’re getting it done right.”
“None of this is working without her,” Jenkins said about Moore. “She makes the routes, makes sure the food gets out. It all starts with her.”
Debora Bobbitt is the food service director at the center and part of the staff in the kitchen.
“She does all the ordering and things like that,” Jenkins said. “She gets the ball rolling for the rest of us. We have an excellent kitchen crew that cooks."
For Bobbitt, not having members come to the center every day has been the hardest change.
“I really miss them,” she said, “but it brings me joy to be able to provide something for them.
“I know they appreciate the meals because if I see any of them when I’m out, they’ll tell me how much the appreciate them.”
The center’s annual fundraiser, scheduled for May, has been canceled.
Donations to the center can be made online at frankfortkyseniors.org or mailed to the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.
