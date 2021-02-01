The availability of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be an issue for the Franklin County Health Department.
During Monday’s weekly COVID-19 update by community leaders, FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said the department had administered 2,504 first, or prime, doses of the vaccine and 396 second, or boost, doses prior to Monday. The number of first doses represents roughly 5% of the county's population.
“Our vaccine allocations continue to very, very, very, very limited with the doses we’re receiving,” Mattingly said. “Again, we plead with our community to understand that and that we’re advocating at every opportunity we get to get our hands on every single dose we can.”
Mattingly said plans this week are to administer prime doses, about 360 of them, to Tier 1A residential homes. She added that all K-12 school personnel who signed up for the vaccine have received their first dose.
Second doses will also be administered this week to health care workers and first responders.
Regional vaccinations sites are available, and those closest to Frankfort are in Lexington.
Those in Tier 1A and 1B who have not been vaccinated yet can go to the kycovid19.ky.gov website to sign up at a regional site, according to Mattingly.
“With the limited doses we’re receiving, we do not have a local list for Tier 1C, but again, at the kycovid.ky.gov website, even Tier 1C can sign up to get notifications on when those regional sites will have vaccines available for you,” she said.
Tier 1C includes those age 60 and older, essential workers and anyone 16 or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 risk conditions. A list of those conditions can be found on the state’s COVID website.
Mattingly reported that the county has had 3,246 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March. There are 254 actives cases in the community, and 39 people have died while having the virus. There have been 2,953 Franklin County residents who have recovered from COVID.
“What’s really alarming is 1,115 of those cases, so about a third of them, came through in the month of January alone,” she said. “This was definitely our biggest month of cases ever.”
She added there may be more cases from January when labs report results from Saturday and Sunday.
Local officials continue to ask people to wear a mask, limit their number of contacts, maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands.
Mattingly made one more request.
“Stay home when you’re sick,” she said. “That’s what we hear so, so often with cases when we’re going back and trying to help them determine who their contacts are. ‘I thought it was just a headache,’ or ‘I thought it was just my allergies; I have allergies all the time,’ but then once they get that positive COVID swab they know now that was really a symptom of COVID.
“Pay attention to your body and your symptoms, and take your temperature every day. Remember anything of 100.4 or greater is considered very indicative of COVID.”
County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said county government is offering one-time $5,000 grants to small businesses in unincorporated areas of Franklin County that meet the grant’s qualifications.
The application, which lists the qualifications, is available at franklincounty.ky.gov Applications are to be turned in by Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.