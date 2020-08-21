A comedy show on Kentucky State University’s campus has led to some changes at the school.
KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II released a statement Thursday saying that effective immediately, all non-instructional in-person campus events are suspended until further notice.
“A video of a Kentucky State University on-campus gathering has been brought to my attention, which is quite troublesome,” Brown said in the statement.
The video is from the comedy show, which took place Wednesday at the school’s amphitheater. It shows some students wearing masks while others aren’t, and some students are standing close to one another.
KSU has had two employees test positive for COVID-19 this month.
“Kentucky State University is committed to taking all feasible steps toward providing an on-campus academic environment amid the ongoing pandemic,” Brown said in the statement. “However, this requires all persons to adhere to posted guidelines, staff requests and take personal responsibility for their health and the safety of all members of our community.”
An anonymous KSU student who phoned The State Journal newsroom Thursday evening had heard there were confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.
“We haven’t received an email yet,” the student said. “If we have confirmed cases on campus, why would you not let us know?
“We’ve been having events. It was outside, but it was no social distancing at all.”
When asked if Kentucky State had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, Senior Vice President Clara Stamps said all information concerning COVID-19 is available at kysu.edu/covid19.
The website shows that two Kentucky State employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Kentucky State University is committed to report the number of student and employee cases, whether or not those individuals are located on the Kentucky State University campus," says a statement on the website.
"Confirmed results are based on information provided by individuals or a public health agency to appropriate Kentucky State University campus officials."
The tables on the website show the number of cases diagnosed for people who are currently residing or working on campus and those who are affiliated with the university but do not currently reside, visit or work on campus.
"We have heard that KSU will be testing all students and staff next week and we applaud and thank them for those efforts," FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said.
In addition to the suspension of non-instructional on-campus events, KSU students and staff are asked to comply with additional guidelines.
• No gatherings or clusters to exceed 10 persons
• No chinning face coverings — your nose and mouth must be covered at all times
• No movements on or around campus without PPE (personal protective equipment)
• Practice social distancing at all times — remain six feet apart from non-roommates
• Every day complete the COVID-19 self-screening process
Anyone found violating the additional guidelines will be subject to the disciplinary provisions of the student and/or employee handbooks, according to the release.
“Each and every member of our campus community is responsible for COVID-19 safety and compliance,” Brown said. “If you see someone violating a policy, say something immediately. The actions we take will affect the literal lives of our fellow Thorobreds, as well as the future of our great institution.
“Failure to comply with the proper protocols can result in death, severe health problems and the closure of our campus for academic instruction.”
A post on Kentucky State’s website said next week has been designated “Be Thoro, COVID-19 Safety Week, Breds Against the Spread.”
From Monday through Thursday, there will be no in-person classes, no in-person meetings or campus activities.
Students will participate in virtual activities and Zoom training while learning how to protect one another.
A schedule of events can be found at kysu.edu. They include testing for all students on Tuesday and testing for all employees on Thursday.
Testing will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day under the Kentucky State tents. Testing is being offered only to individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches or loss of taste or smell.
Students who use Student Health Services as their primary health care provider should contact Health Services at 502-597-6271 if they are experiencing symptoms.
Employees experiencing symptoms should quarantine and contact their health care provider, Human Resources and their supervisor.
