Capital Day School was ready to offer in-person instruction when school began this month.
That changed when Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools not have in-person instruction until Sept. 28.
Capital Day began school Wednesday with virtual learning being used for most of its students.
“It’s going really well,” Capital Day Head of School Beth McDonald said. “We had a pretty good experience last year when we had no notice.”
Schools switched to nontraditional instruction in March when they closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Capital Day, a private school, has two buildings on its Deepwood Drive campus, one of which is designated for child care. Students in preschool, kindergarten and a Montessori class are attending in person in that building under the state's child care guidelines for COVID-19.
Grades 1-8 are using 100% virtual learning.
“We were going to give families the option,” McDonald said. “We felt we could do it safely. We’d set a limit of 10 kids per class, but after the governor’s recommendation we investigated further, talking to Team Kentucky and people with Healthy at School.”
That led to the decision to go with virtual learning for all but preschool and kindergarten.
Students have instruction from 8 a.m. to noon with the afternoons open for enrichment and meetings.
There is also mandatory chore/hobby/family time twice a week.
“They have to do a chore, engage in a hobby that’s not on a computer or spend time with a family member,” McDonald said.
It’s another change in an unusual school year.
“Every year when school opens, there are going to be hiccups,” McDonald said. “This year is not like one we’ve had before. Every single district, every single school, every single parent and every single student is going through the same thing. We have to support each other.”
