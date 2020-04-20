A portion of Lakeview Park will reopen to the public Tuesday.

According to a Franklin County Fiscal Court Facebook post, only the walking trails and the golf course will reopen.

The golf course will be limited to walking players only, and since the pro shop is closed, there will be no charge to use the course. 

“These spaces are open under the condition that social distancing guidelines are maintained during your entire visit,” the post reads.

Golf cart rentals, restrooms, skatepark, volleyball and pickleball courts, dog park, disc golf course, playground, softball fields, pavilions and all other park facilities will remain closed.

Lakeview Park has been closed since late March as it served as the site for drive-through COVID-19 testing for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kroger and the Franklin County Health Department.

FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said there are no drive-through testing dates scheduled for Lakeview in the immediate future. 

During Friday's Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said all the tents and supplies would be broken down and removed from the park.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription