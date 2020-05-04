We Asked: Do you wear a face mask in public? Why or why not?

State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: Do you wear a face mask in public? Why or why not?

Rebecca Denny Huffman

"The mask really doesn't do that much to protect you from the virus, but when I go out I will wear one. Just for that false sense of security." — Rebecca Denny Huffman
Jim Beirne

"I wear mine IF I go out. Respect for others." — Jim Beirne
Trina Couch

"No ... my body, my right!" — Trina Couch
Patti Porter

"Yes. I don’t like wearing it, but I do it because I care about the health of others as much as I do my own. If you respect others you will wear one. Love thy neighbor." — Patti Porter
Sandra Hall Carlton

"Every time. I seem to be only one in store, however." — Sandra Hall Carlton

