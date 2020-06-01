State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Have you applied for a mail-in ballot for the June 23 primary?

Cindy LaRiviere

“No, (I am) voting in person.” — Cindy LaRiviere
Jon Sorrell

“Yes, but only because I will be out of the state. Otherwise I would vote in person.” — Jon Sorrell
Peggy Johnson Brawner

“Absolutely not, I will not vote by mail.” — Peggy Johnson Brawner
Stuart Harrod

“No! I’ll be voting in person with a valid photo ID. I’m not a fan of cheat by mail.” — Stuart Harrod
Brenda Craig

“Yes, (I am) waiting for it to come.” — Brenda Craig

