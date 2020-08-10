State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Have you been tested for COVID-19?

"No, but I'm conflicted. If a person tests today and tests negative but gets exposed tomorrow then you think you are safe but didn’t realize the day after your tested you became positive. Well, you were negative up to the day you were tested at least." Toni Stamos
"(Monday) was my seventh COVID test. I have generally been tested every two or three weeks. Most of my tests were done on Loudon Drive in Lexington. I tested once at Urgent Care in Frankfort. It was my only rapid response test. (Monday) morning I was tested at Georgetown Health Department. I test often because I work with high-risk people. The swab is stuck in your nostril for 15 seconds. It is a little uncomfortable, but the discomfort is minimal." — Andrew Baker
"No symptoms. No need to test." — Karen Ivers
"I have and honestly it’s a public service to know where you stand." — Blake Walker
"I have been tested twice (once a month in June and July) and will continue to be tested monthly in an effort to help better protect my family and my community. I just lost a dear family member to COVID-19, and now more than ever I'm committed to regular testing." — Katherine Cataldi

