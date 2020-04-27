State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What Kentucky Derby tradition will you miss most this week?

Cassandra Burke

“The Oaks and listening to the band play.” — Cassandra Renee Burke
Ralph Sandlin

“The breakfast of 40 or 50 years ago … and when people dressed all out because, by golly, that’s the way people rolled back then.” — Ralph Sandlin
Sally Flynn

“(The breakfast) was so much better when it was at the Capitol and mansion … and actually was a breakfast, rather than a grab-and-go bagged sandwich.” — Sally D. Flynn
Paula Marie

“I’m celebrating the fact that so many are not going to contract this virus and become insufferably ill or die because they did not attend an event with 140,000 others. I do love horses and traditions, but let’s be very grateful instead.” — Paula Marie

