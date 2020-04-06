State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What shows are you binge watching while being "healthy at home"?

Cheryl Fry Sanders
"We finished Netflix this weekend. Starting on Prime today." — Cheryl Fry Sanders
Zachary Moore
"Ozark" — Zachary Moore
Cassandra Renee Burke
"On Tuesday and Thursday I binge watch 'Ghost Adventures.'" — Cassandra Renee Burke
Chris Southworth
"Jericho" — Chris Southworth
Kathy Henderson Pauley
"Watching 'Vera' now. Finished 'Seamus Macbeth.' Highly recommend both. I don't think watching an episode or so per day qualifies as 'binge watching,' and I also do not believe such activity should be held up to scorn. Just sayin’." — Kathy Henderson Pauley

