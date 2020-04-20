State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What worries you most about reopening Kentucky?

Heather Warman

"What worries me most is the decades of poor health, bad eating habits, lack of exercise, smoking, drinking lack of responsibility individuals that have caused this pandemic in the first place. We can’t win viral battles by ignoring them. We need action plans and for people with poor health to take responsibility of their choices. They should stay home and let the rest of us institute plans and get back to work." — Heather Warman
Larry Moore

"Why can’t we wait until everyone can get a test before reopening up and reinfections occurring and more people dying because of a few who cannot follow the rule of law." — Larry Moore
Kylie Walton

"Death — my own and of the people I care about." — Kylie Walton
Gail McAdams

"There will be groups of people that will never be out of quarentine — those that are high risk, those that are afraid, those that will be consistently taking care of them." — Gail McAdams

