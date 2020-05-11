State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Will you visit Juniper Hill Aquatic Center if it opens this summer?

Darlene Tipton

"Go buy a pool. Put it in your yard and enjoy the summer. Better safe than sorry." — Darlene Tipton
Patrick N. Talley

"Yes, I would take my grandchildren!" — Patrick N. Talley
Sheila Bottoms Gerkin

"Yes! Daily!" — Sheila Bottoms Gerkin
Steve Cohen

"No. COVID-19 will still be raging until at least the end of the year. I will not take chances even in heavily-chlorinated waters. (Lord knows where some people have been!)" — Steve Cohen
Melissa Richard

"Probably not, and I go every summer." — Melissa Richard

