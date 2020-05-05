Will there be an executive order mandating masks be worn in public in Frankfort?

Frankfort Mayor Bill May says no, but it is a request.

“We obviously would encourage people to wear masks as a best practice and out of courtesy for others,” May said.

May added he “highly recommends” it.

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who aren’t already wearing a homemade cloth mask in public to have one by Monday, May 11 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beshear said no one will be arrested or receive a citation for not wearing a mask, but wearing one is recommended.

Dr. Steven Stack, Department of Public Health commissioner, said wearing a mask in public places, such as at the grocery store, will be recommended until a COVID-19 vaccine or better treatments become available.

Beshear also announced plans for a phase one reopening of the state with Monday, May 11, being the day manufacturing, construction, vehicle dealerships, professional services, horse racing with no fans and dog grooming and boarding may reopen.

To reopen, all businesses must maintain social distancing, increase cleaning and employees will be asked to wear face masks.

On Tuesday, Beshear said he hopes to announce the plan for reopening retail establishments and houses of worship by the end of the week.

On Monday, May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said they hope to announce plans to reopen city and county government buildings by the end of the week.

