Will there be an executive order mandating masks be worn in public in Frankfort?
Frankfort Mayor Bill May says no, but it is a request.
“We obviously would encourage people to wear masks as a best practice and out of courtesy for others,” May said.
May added he “highly recommends” it.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who aren’t already wearing a homemade cloth mask in public to have one by Monday, May 11 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear said no one will be arrested or receive a citation for not wearing a mask, but wearing one is recommended.
Dr. Steven Stack, Department of Public Health commissioner, said wearing a mask in public places, such as at the grocery store, will be recommended until a COVID-19 vaccine or better treatments become available.
Beshear also announced plans for a phase one reopening of the state with Monday, May 11, being the day manufacturing, construction, vehicle dealerships, professional services, horse racing with no fans and dog grooming and boarding may reopen.
To reopen, all businesses must maintain social distancing, increase cleaning and employees will be asked to wear face masks.
On Tuesday, Beshear said he hopes to announce the plan for reopening retail establishments and houses of worship by the end of the week.
On Monday, May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said they hope to announce plans to reopen city and county government buildings by the end of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.