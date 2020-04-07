Dawson McCoun, a sophomore at Western Kentucky University, was enjoying his semester in the United Kingdom with a study-abroad program.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic.
McCoun, a graduate of Western Hills, returned to Frankfort on March 16 and tested positive for the virus not long after that.
He’s now fully recovered.
Fortunately, the virus didn’t cause McCoun much discomfort.
“I coughed for two days when I got back,” he said. “The cough wasn’t persistent, but because I’d traveled in Europe and I had that cough, it was decided I should go ahead and get tested.”
McCoun’s mother, Shawn Foley, who had visited her son in February, was also tested.
“We got the phone call and my mother, who had been tested, was negative, and they said my test was positive,” McCoun said. “I didn’t feel sick. I never once had a fever. I just had the cough.”
McCoun, a political science and public relations major, went to England in early January. The program was scheduled to end on April 22, and he was planning to do some traveling before returning to the United States on May 2.
“I was in Grantham, about an hour north of London by train,” McCoun said. “I was at Harlaxton College, which is in a manor, so basically I was living in a castle. It’s not fun getting that call to pack your bags and move out of a castle.”
Where McCoun contracted the virus is unknown.
“That’s the big question,” he said. “Myself and some other students who tested positive were tested when we got home, so it might have been in transit. Some other kids were tested that came back negative.”
McCoun self-quarantined for about 16 days because patients are to self-quarantine 14 days after they last exhibit any symptoms.
He is one of the eight confirmed cases in Franklin County and the first of the eight to self-identify.
“My mother, when she found out I was being sent home, the Wednesday before March 16, went to the health department,” McCoun said. “She told them she had a son who had been traveling in Europe and was coming home, and was there anything we should do.
“All the guidelines the Franklin County Health Department gave her, we did to a ‘T.’”
Now home and fully recovered, McCoun is continuing with the program.
“I like to say I’m studying abroad online,” he said. “It’s different, but I know it’s not unique to me. Just about every educational platform is online, and I’m interested in how that’s working out.”
McCoun is also interested in returning to Europe.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I’m already thinking about going back on school breaks and stuff. You can’t really plan anything right now because you’re not sure how long this will last, but I’m going to go back, and I hope to go back soon."
