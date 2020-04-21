Students haven’t been in school buildings for over a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and while there are Zoom meetings and other ways to connect on the internet, it’s not the same as seeing someone in person.
On Tuesday the students and staff of Westridge Elementary had a chance to interact, utilizing social distancing, thanks to a parade at the school.
Teachers and staff stood outside their cars parked along the drive to the front of the school, waving to students and their parents as they drove by.
“I love it,” third-grade teacher Melissa White said. “I’ve cried about eight times. It’s great to see the kids. Some live 30, 40 minutes away, so this was a good option.”
The Wainscott family parked their truck in the school parking lot so they could decorate it before going through the parade.
“We had seen other schools have parades,” Katherine Wainscott said. “I talked to Ms. Cline (Principal Tracey Cline), and we have a lot of kids who live in Bald Knob. It’s harder to get there, and you have parents who work.
“They decided this was a good way to do this, where the kids could come at one time.”
The Wainscotts had a specific reason for participating.
“Show respect for the teachers,” Mark Wainscott said. “This is a great group of women, and they’ve been a big part of her life (daughter Sawyier) for the last few years.”
Kindergarten aide Sara Redding was easy to find Tuesday, wearing flamingo glasses and necklace with an inflatable flamingo on top of her vehicle.
“The kids all know I love flamingos,” she said. “There’s one child who calls them baflingo, but I haven’t seen her yet.
“I absolutely love it,” Redding said of the parade. “I wore these glasses so if I cry no one will see.”
Suzanne Hensley, a third-grade teacher, has been at the school since it opened 16 years ago.
“It has been horrible,” Hensley said of not being able to teach her students in person. “It takes away your connection with the child. You don’t have those ‘aha’ moments, the ‘I got it light bulb’ moment. That’s gone.
“I miss the hugs and seeing their beautiful faces every day.”
Cline said the climate committee at the school came up with the format for the parade.
“We knew before spring break we wanted to do something, and we wanted to do it after spring break,” she said. “Our kiddos are pretty spread out, so the committee came up with this way to do the parade.
“I had a gut feeling when I hugged them goodbye in the middle of March, I just had a feeling I wasn’t going to see them again. Our teachers are disappointed they’re not coming back, but this was a good opportunity to see the kiddos again.”
Redding is already looking forward to the next meeting.
“I have missed them,” she said, “but we’ll be OK. At the start of school next year, we’ll be fine.”
