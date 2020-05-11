Western Hills senior Maddie LeCompte recently wrote a poem about all the things her older sister did as a senior, things she would miss because they were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, LeCompte had a senior experience her sister never did.
Western Hills hosted a parade for its senior class.
“It was pretty exciting,” LeCompte said. “It turned out better than I thought it would, as bad as that sounds. We got to see all our teachers one last time.
“Going past the softball field made me very emotional.”
The parade route was on campus and went past the spring sports facilities, where coaches had displays for their teams and waved as students drove by. Lights were turned on at the baseball and softball fields, the tennis courts and the track, and all of the scoreboards read “2020.”
The archery and bass fishing teams set up displays in the student parking lot.
LeCompte is one of four seniors on this year’s softball team, along with Kellen Kilgore and twins Kendall and Kyra Dailey.
“The biggest thing for us is this was our last year of playing softball together,” Kendall said. “Us, Maddie and Kellen have been together since sixth grade. We were really looking forward to our senior year, to having a good season. This has been tough.”
The first leg of the parade went through the student parking lot, where 45 of WHHS’ 54 teachers were in attendance. They stood outside their cars, decorated with signs, as they waved to their students.
“It’s wonderful,” Jessica Dewald, an AP and honors biology teacher, said of the parade. “We haven’t seen them in two months. It’s a good way for the teachers to get closure and a good way for the seniors to get closure.”
“When we left school in March,” Kendall Dailey said, “we didn’t know it would be the last time we’d be in school,” Kyra Dailey said, finishing her sister’s sentence.
Baseball coach Seth Knight was in an unusual position Monday, saying goodbye to players he didn’t get to coach.
Knight began his second tenure as WHHS’ baseball coach this year, inheriting a team that had eight seniors and played eventual state champion Tates Creek to the wire in the first round of last year’s 11th Region Tournament.
“It was tough,” Knight said about the season being canceled, “especially with this group of seniors. They instantly bought into what we were doing, differences in styles of coaching, differences in philosophies.
“These seniors have been together four or five years. They’ve worked really hard, and we were looking to be a very competitive team. They’ve handled it well — as well as you could expect.”
The parade, which was originally planned for just the senior spring athletes, was expanded to include the entire senior class.
“It’s been a great collaboration between Aimee Wilson, our senior class sponsor, and Bobby Welch, who made all the senior signs,” said WHHS Principal Greg Roush. “It’s been a great turnout.”
Senior class president Savannah Kennedy agreed.
“I wasn’t expecting the parade to be so big,” she said. “I think we started a new tradition.”
