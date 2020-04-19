ALDI coming soon

Frankfort’s newest grocery store was slated to open in April, however the COVID-19 pandemic has put a kink in those plans.

“We look forward to opening our new store in Frankfort, but we cannot confirm further details at this time,” ALDI Greenwood Division Vice President Laura Bauer told The State Journal on Sunday.

A paid advertisement placed by Aldi in in Tuesday's edition of The State Journal states "We’re sorry, due to current circumstances we’ve postponed the opening in Frankfort. We look forward to serving your community soon."

Located at 1300 U.S. 127 South next to Harbor Freight, the discount grocer said in February that its grand opening would take place this month. 

ALDI operates more than 1,900 stores in 36 states with plans for nearly 2,500 locations across the country by 2022. There are nine nearby locations in Kentucky, including two in Lexington, five in the Louisville area and one each in Danville and Richmond.

“We will reach back out once we have more information to share,” Bauer added.

