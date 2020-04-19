Frankfort’s newest grocery store was slated to open in April, however the COVID-19 pandemic has put a kink in those plans.
“We look forward to opening our new store in Frankfort, but we cannot confirm further details at this time,” ALDI Greenwood Division Vice President Laura Bauer told The State Journal on Sunday.
A paid advertisement placed by Aldi in in Tuesday's edition of The State Journal states "We’re sorry, due to current circumstances we’ve postponed the opening in Frankfort. We look forward to serving your community soon."
Located at 1300 U.S. 127 South next to Harbor Freight, the discount grocer said in February that its grand opening would take place this month.
ALDI operates more than 1,900 stores in 36 states with plans for nearly 2,500 locations across the country by 2022. There are nine nearby locations in Kentucky, including two in Lexington, five in the Louisville area and one each in Danville and Richmond.
“We will reach back out once we have more information to share,” Bauer added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.