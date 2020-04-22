With many businesses closed and folks out of work, a State Journal reader asked what the Frankfort Plant Board is doing to help its customers during the current health pandemic.
While the majority of the municipal utility’s costs are fixed by contract and set annually to maintain essential services, fund critical projects and create cash reserves for times like these, spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey said FPB has made numerous changes for customers.
For instance, having cash reserves on hand has enabled the utility to temporarily suspend disconnection services for customers who are unable to pay their bill on time. FPB has also waived collection of late fees.
“If customers have hardships due to COVID-19, customer service representatives are available to work out payment plans as soon as help is needed,” Lindsey explained, adding FPB continues to make system infrastructure improvements and provide services that many rely on.
One such improvement is three free Wi-Fi zones in the community. They are located on Broadway, the Old Capitol lawn and at River View Park.
“We recognize that service connection is especially important at this time,” Lindsey said. “Keeping the community connected with services has been FPB’s mission for more than 75 years.”
Using Cable 10, the plant board is partnering with community leaders to provide COVID-19-related information and how it affects customers and the area.
Currently, in-home installations are suspended. However, FPB has developed self-install video tutorials of telecom equipment. Technicians are also available by phone to walk customers through the installation process.
The plant board has closed its lobbies to in-person visits and is asking customers to conduct business via email, phone or website.
Free and safe online bill pay is offered at my.fpb.cc. Customers can also pay bills over the phone by calling 502-352-4372 and using option 1. Checks and money orders may be dropped off in the payment drop box and cash payments may be made via drive-through at 151 Flynn Ave.
For more information on what FPB is doing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit https://fpb.cc/coronavirus.
