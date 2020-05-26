051920.HospitalWeek_submitted

Staff members at Frankfort Regional Medical Center wear T-shirts they were given as part of National Hospital Week earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

After reading The State Journal’s account of the first positive COVID-19 patient in Franklin County being prescribed hydroxychloroquine during her stay at the local hospital, a curious reader asked whether Frankfort Regional Medical Center is continuing to use the anti-malarial drug.

“Over the last few months we have treated a handful of patients with hydroxychloroquine, among other pharmacotherapies, in an effort to improve symptoms related to COVID-19,” said Brad Wands, FRMC spokesperson.

The 61-year-old female patient, whom newspaper agreed not to name for privacy reasons, was quarantined in the hospital for 11 days in mid-March and credited hydroxychloroquine for her turnaround.

“Their decision, to try the Cholorquine, made a huge difference in how I began to feel,” she said. “I hope the community is aware of what tremendous health care professionals we have at our local hospital. The doctors, nurses, technicians, staff … I truly feel I was in the right place at the right time. I received the care I needed to get well.”

Hydroxychloroquine

(Getty Images)

However, the drug has come under fire recently after a paper published in The Lancet showed hydroxychloroquine users were at higher risk of death and heart problems.

During a press briefing on Monday, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial is being put on “a temporary pause.”

“In light of recent clinical trials that use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients being suspended, we may be changing what we prescribe to treat any future COVID-19 patients,” FRMC's Wands added.

President Donald Trump told reporters last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine even though he has not tested positive for COVID-19. Trump said he decided to take the medication, which he has long touted as a potential cure or preventative despite caution from top medical experts to the contrary, after two White House staffers tested positive for the virus.

The president told “Full Measure” in an interview last week that he had stopped his daily dose of hydroxychloroquine after using it for two weeks.

