In May, the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County organized a virtual monetary drive to replace two major food donation drives it typically does during the month — one with the U.S. Postal Service and the second an Interfaith Food Drive with local churches.
A State Journal reader, who himself contributed to the funding drive, noted that the Franklin County Republican Women’s Club donated $500 and the Franklin County Democratic Party added $1,350 to the cause and inquired about the food pantry’s current financial situation.
“We set a goal for our virtual food drive of $24,000 — which is about two months worth of groceries,” explained Regina Wink-Swinford, president of the food pantry. “Thanks to the generosity of our community we made our goal!”
Normally, the pantry buys around $12,000 of food per month in addition to the community food donations it receives.
In 2019, the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County provided 10,877 local individuals — roughly one-third of who were children — with a week’s worth of groceries, which equates to approximately $300,000 worth of food for more than 227,000 meals, Wink-Swinford said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the food pantry was already breaking records for the number of folks it was serving due to food insecurity. That number ballooned after many were left unemployed.
But Wink-Swinford said the demand has leveled off.
“After an initial avalanche of neighbors in need, things calmed down considerably. We believe expanded unemployment assistance, stimulus money and the wonderful work the schools and other groups have done to help has made a major difference in Frankfort,” she added.
According to Wink-Swinford, the food pantry is “in good shape” right now thanks to monetary donations from the community, businesses and organizations and grants from numerous foundations. But, she also warned about future uncertainty.
“Things can change pretty quickly depending on public policies about food and unemployment assistance,” she said.
“We will continue to help neighbors in need during this virus and long after it is over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.