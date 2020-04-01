A State Journal reader looking to donate money where it would “do the most good” inquired about the Team Kentucky Fund, which was established and unveiled by Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
The GoFundMe-style online campaign provides financial support to those whose employment has been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“(The Team Kentucky Fund is an) opportunity to make sure that we can help with as many sacrifices that people are making as possible,” Beshear explained. “It’s going to go to people who need it.”
Donations are tax-deductible. All funds stay in the commonwealth and the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet (PPC), which closely tracks each dollar to ensure it is used appropriately, oversees the initiative, according to state officials.
“Helping people stay safe and navigate through crisis is the heart of public service, and the PPC in particular,” said Kerry Harvey, secretary of the PPC. “We know government can’t cure all the problems associated with the epidemic, but this fund is one way to help those who’ve lose wages.”
The PPC is still in the process of determining who will receive the money generated by the fund and how applications will be chosen.
According to the donation page, there is no limit on the contribution amount.
“You can log on, click a couple buttons and give instantly,” Beshear added. “Every dollar counts.”
On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said the fund had already received 4,600 donations totaling more than $390,000.
Elected leaders have gotten help spreading the word about the fund from University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterwhite, both of whom recorded a public service announcement about the Team Kentucky Fund last week.
“These funds will go to the people who have lost their jobs,” Coleman said of the Team Kentucky Fund. “It gives me hope and reminds me how proud I am to be a Kentuckian.”
