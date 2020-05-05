On April 24, in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. issued Administrative Order 2020-28, which extended the suspension of in-person court services until May 31.
Minton announced on Friday that he has created three task forces — one each for circuit, district and family courts — to plan how to resume in-person services once the order is lifted.
“As Kentucky begins to gradually reopen business, the courts must prepare to do the same,” he said in an email to justices, judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel.
“Our next priority is a reopening plan that respects social distancing while allowing greater access to the courts,” Minton added, noting that it will be done in a limited, phased approach to ensure the health and safety of court employees and the public.
The three task forces will be headed by a Supreme Court justice and members include judges and circuit court clerks from across the commonwealth.
The circuit court task force is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes. Justice Debra Hembree Lambert will chair the family court task force and Justice Michelle M. Keller will lead the district court task force.
“This is an unprecedented challenge and I appreciate the justices’ willingness to lead our efforts,” Minton said, adding he encourages feedback from other judges, circuit clerks and court staff about how best to proceed in the courts reopening efforts.
One of the main concerns is how to handle traffic flow in court facilities to minimize lines in the clerks’ offices and large crowds in courtrooms while also practicing social distancing guidelines.
“We’re all in this together and we welcome suggestions,” Minton said. “We carefully planned how to provide essential services while observing social distancing and I’m confident we will just as carefully prepare to resume in-person services.”
When the administrative order expires on May 31, courts will be encouraged to give priority in setting hearing and trial dates to cases where the defendant is in custody and proceedings have been tolled by the COVID-19 emergency.
Signs will be posted at all public entry points to the courts advising individuals not to enter the building if they have:
• traveled internationally in the last 14 days;
• resided with or been in close contact with someone who has traveled internationally in the past 14 days;
• traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission;
• been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;
• been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has
been diagnosed with COVID-19;
• a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Those who attempt to enter in violation of these protocols will be denied entrance by a bailiff or court security officer.
