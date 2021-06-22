Frankfort Police discovered the body of a 53-year-old man in his friend’s vehicle parked on West Campbell Street Saturday after the friend walked to the police station to report the incident because his phone was not working.

According to police reports, Martin Green, of Frankfort, was found unresponsive and not breathing in the front passenger seat of Gregory Tramontin’s vehicle around 11:45 a.m.

Martin Green

Tramontin told officers that when he went to pick Green up at a Logan Street residence at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Green was seated on brick steps of a neighboring house and fell roughly 3 feet to the ground injuring his right knee and head.

A third person at the scene, James Lynch, confirmed that Green fell and said his brother, Christopher Lynch, had photos and video of Green after the fall. Tramontin and James Lynch also stated that Green was highly intoxicated.

Tramontin said that he and Green went to an Esperanza residence where Joseph "Rob" Anderson helped clean Green’s wounds at around 7:30 p.m. The pair stayed at Anderson’s house until midnight when Tramontin drove Green to his East Fourth Street apartment.

Tramontin told police that Green passed out in the vehicle and he could not wake him up.

“Tramontin then returned to his house and left Green in the vehicle to sleep,” police records state, adding Tramontin also attempted to wake Green up around 10:15 a.m.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod told The State Journal that there are no suspicious circumstances in Green’s death.

Green, a Frankfort native, is survived by his parents, Dr. Scott and Barbara Green; a son, Seth Green; and siblings, Karen Wood (David), Kelly Green, Matt Green (Lisa), Michael Green, Kay McCarty (Gary), and Mitchell Green (Ginny).

A retired state government employee, Green is a Franklin County High School graduate and attended Eastern Kentucky University before working as an investigator for the Kentucky Crime Victims Compensation Board. 

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned at noon Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation is from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private committal services will be held.

