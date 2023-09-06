The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of a 21-year-old local woman who reportedly jumped from a jail transport vehicle last week.

Brianna Hollon, of Frankfort, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

FCRJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription