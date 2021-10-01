Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod has released the identities of the two Frankfort residents who were killed in an apartment fire on Leawood Drive on Thursday.
Zephany Rushin, 21, was pronounced dead at Leawood Square Apartments, the scene of the fire, at 10:35 a.m. Rushin, who is originally from Lexington and graduated from Bryan Station High School, played women's soccer for Campbellsville University in 2018, according to the school's roster.
Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, 20, was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries at 12:31 p.m. Miller-Walker was a cast member in the Bluegrass Career and Technical College Theatre's production of “The Get Back” in April 2020. The show, however, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also a member of "The Blue" cast in 2019.
“From preliminary post mortem examinations, it appears both victims died from injuries consistent with the incident,” Harrod told The State Journal on Friday.
Autopsies are scheduled for Friday afternoon. Final results will be available in 12-14 weeks.
“The cause of the fire and the final conclusion of cause and manner of death for both victims are still under investigation.”
Another person, who has not been identified, was flown to the University of Louisville Burn Center via helicopter and five others were transported to the local hospital.
The fire was reported at 8:28 a.m. Thursday by a passerby who heard the alarm going off at 804 Leawood Drive.
Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe said the first crew on scene reported heavy fire throughout the building.
At least one person was hurt after jumping from a window in the apartment complex, which contains 14 units.
The building, along with 803 and 805 Leawood Drive, is owned by PR Fieldstone LLC, Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records indicate. PR Fieldstone LLC also owns several other buildings in the Thistleton area.
