The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the Frankfort man whose body was recovered from Benson Creek on Sunday.

Sixty-two-year-old William Amey Jr. reportedly left his home around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on his way to work in a 1985 Chevy Blazer.

William Amey Jr.

William Amey Jr.

“At approximately 9 a.m. later that morning, a local farmer discovered a vehicle overturned in the creek approximately 2-3 miles up stream from the Red Bridge area and reported it to officials,” Coroner Will Harrod told The State Journal.

Local officials began search and rescue efforts but were hampered by extremely high water levels due to the storm system that moved through the area Saturday.

On the morning of the 11th from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., the area recorded the heaviest line of storms with severe flash flooding,” Harrod said. 

Once water levels receded around 11:40 a.m., law enforcement was able to reach the vehicle only to discover no one was inside. Search and rescue efforts continued into the late afternoon Saturday and began again at 9 a.m. Sunday with numerous volunteers, neighbors, family members, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Police, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The vehicle was extracted from the water at 12:22 p.m. Saturday and a missing person report was filed at 12:59 p.m. A search was conducted until 4:24 p.m. and resumed on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Amey’s body was located roughly 400 yards downstream at approximately 10:37 a.m. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 11:28 a.m.

An autopsy is planned for Monday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the FCSO and the coroner’s office.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription