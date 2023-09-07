ed councill.jpg

In an undated photo posted to Canoe Kentucky's Facebook page, Councill (seated at the front of the canoe) takes a group of students out on one of the numerous field trips he was famous for leading. 

Ed Councill, co-founder of Canoe Kentucky and longtime community mainstay, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6. He was 82.

Councilll started Canoe Kentucky with his late wife, Bess, in 1981. He introduced countless locals and visitors to watersports, with a keen eye for local waterways, and a heavy focus on safety and environmental stewardship.

