Country music artist Chris Stapleton has donated a “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon to the Franklin County Humane Society's rare bourbon raffle. (Photo submitted)
The rare bourbon raffle to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society secured a bottle of E.H. Taylor Jr. single barrel bourbon from multi-Grammy winning singer Chris Stapleton.
The Lexington native donated a bottle of his “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon.
“The raffle had over 70 bottles broken down into 20 prize flights when we launched, but this addition from Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton is very special,” said Bill Klier, who is organizing the Rare Bourbon Raffle on behalf of the Humane Society.
“You can’t walk into a store and buy this at any price. These limited-edition bottles are only available through charity events like ours. Bottles have sold at auction for as much as $18,000.”
The humane society is in the process of raising money to build a new state-of-the-art animal shelter to replace the outdated shelter that they have been in for more than 50 years. The current facility is 200 feet from the Kentucky River and has flooded six times, most recently in the spring.
“We have over $100,000 worth of bourbon and now 21 different prize flights,” Klier added.
“We have some really rare and expensive packages, including Pappy Van Winkle, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and the oldest bourbon ever bottled, James Thompson & Brother Final Reserve 45-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.”
Tickets for the bourbon raffle are $100 and only 3,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing is Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. at Bourbon on Main. It will be live-streamed on Facebook Live.
“Since we started the Rare Bourbon Raffle, we have been contacted by several distillers and collectors who, like Chris Stapleton, want to help the animals. We hope to have other additions to announce shortly,” Klier stated.
