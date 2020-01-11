Rhett at Chick fil A.jpg

Thomas Rhett, center, takes a selfie with Katie Arbeck, a team leader at Frankfort's Chick-fil-A, and a customer. The country music star stopped by the restaurant for dinner Thursday night. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A Frankfort) 

Country music star Thomas Rhett was spotted in Frankfort on Thursday.

Rhett posted a video of him hammering a barrel of bourbon at Buffalo Trace Distillery on his Instagram page on Thursday. 

View this post on Instagram

It’s official @buffalotracedistillery @blantons_bourbon

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

On Friday, Frankfort's Chick-fil-A restaurant posted a few photos of Rhett with employees and customers at the restaurant on Thursday night. 

"It’s not everyday we find ourselves serving country music stars! Thank you so much to Thomas Rhett, and his team for letting us serve you last night! It’s always our pleasure!" the post reads. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription