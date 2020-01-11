Country music star Thomas Rhett was spotted in Frankfort on Thursday.
Rhett posted a video of him hammering a barrel of bourbon at Buffalo Trace Distillery on his Instagram page on Thursday.
On Friday, Frankfort's Chick-fil-A restaurant posted a few photos of Rhett with employees and customers at the restaurant on Thursday night.
"It’s not everyday we find ourselves serving country music stars! Thank you so much to Thomas Rhett, and his team for letting us serve you last night! It’s always our pleasure!" the post reads.